The BBC boss left his role overnight along with CEO of News Deborah Turness, following criticism that the US President’s speech was “dishonestly” edited. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Nigel Farage has led a string of MPs calling for "wholesale changes" at the BBC after director-general Tim Davie resigned over the editing of a Donald Trump speech.

The BBC boss left his role overnight along with CEO of News Deborah Turness, following criticism that the US President's speech on January 6, 2020 - broadcast as part of a BBC Panorama documentary - was "dishonestly" edited. Mr Trump hit out at the corporation after a damning 19-page dossier said the programme of “completely misled” audience by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". Read more: Trump hits out at 'dishonest' BBC as Director-General resigns over 'doctored' speech Read more: The BBC needs root and branch change, writes Nick Ferrari

Nigel Farage has accused Mr Davie of “double standards” in his handling of the crisis. Picture: Getty

Following Mr Davie's resignation, several Conservative and Reform MPs have joined the American leader is calling for reset at the broadcaster, with Mr Farage accusing the disgraced BBC chief of "double standards" over his handling of the crisis. "The Government need to appoint somebody with a record of coming in and turning companies and their cultures around," the Reform leader said. "This is the BBC's last chance. If they don't get this right, there will be vast numbers refusing to pay the licence fee." Tory leader Kemi Badenoch believed it was right that Mr Davie and Ms Turness have finally taken responsibility and resigned', but added that 'heads should roll' over the revelations, which she branded 'absolutely shocking'. 'Let's be honest, this has been a catalogue of serious failures that runs far deeper," Ms Badenoch said. "The Prescott report exposed institutional bias that cannot be swept away with two resignations – strong action must be taken on all the issues it raised. "The culture at the BBC has not yet changed. BBC Arabic must be brought under urgent control. The BBC's US and Middle East coverage needs a full overhaul. "And on basic matters of biology, the corporation can no longer allow its output to be shaped by a cabal of ideological activists.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said that “heads should roll” over the BBC revelations, which she branded “absolutely shocking”. Picture: Getty

"The new leadership must now deliver genuine reform of the culture of the BBC, top to bottom." Senior Tory MP James Cleverly said the BBC's problem was "a failure to recognise its own bias". "They saw each 'mistake' as being in isolation and couldn't or wouldn't see a wider pattern. "I want the BBC to succeed, it's a powerful British brand, but it needs a proper kick up the arse for that to happen. Perhaps this is it." Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "I want to thank Tim Davie for his service to public broadcasting over many years. "As a Government, we will support the board as it manages this transition and ensure that the Charter Review is the catalyst that helps the BBC to adapt to this new era." In a message sent to staff on Sunday evening, Mr Davie said: "I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. "This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the chair and board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days.

