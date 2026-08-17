Brendan O’Carroll has announced the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year’s specials have been cancelled as he faces an “unexpected medical issue”.

“Following a CT Scan, it was found that I had two fractures in my mandible (jaw) which requires immediate surgery and a few months recovery.”

He wrote: “It is with sincere regret I must announce that due to an unexpected medical issue I will have to cancel the recordings of the 2026 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year’s Specials.

The creator and star of the show, 70, announced in a statement that the recordings would not be going ahead as he required “immediate surgery”.

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He also announced that he would have to postpone his Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Panto? shows in Dublin and Killarney, which were scheduled for later this year.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made on medical advice from my consultant,” he said.

“To say I am heartbroken is an absolute understatement.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to all our fans who were looking forward to seeing the shows and for any disappointment caused.”

The comedian and actor said he and MCD Productions were currently working to reschedule the shows for 2027.

O’Carroll said he was now focused on getting himself “back to full health”, adding: “I genuinely cannot wait to see you all again in 2027.

“Our fans mean the world to us, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support and trust me Agnes Brown and her family will be back.”

A statement from a BBC spokesperson said: “We wish Brendan a full and speedy recovery and are working with him on plans for Mrs Brown’s Boys in 2027.”

O’Carroll is best known for playing the matriarch, Agnes Brown, in the comedy series.

Mrs Brown’s Boys was first broadcast on BBC One in 2011 and has since transmitted more than 50 episodes, including Christmas and New Years specials.

In 2013 it topped the Christmas Day TV ratings, pulling in an audience of 11.5 million viewers.

The special topped the ratings the following year too, attracting 9.69 million viewers.