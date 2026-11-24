By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump's intervention to bring back Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has raised questions over the US President's financial interest in the company, a financial expert has told LBC.

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Haley Sacks questioned whether a president should hold a stake in a company while intervening in its leadership, after Mr Huang was reinstated as chief executive on Monday. Picture: ABC/Getty

Mr Trump pushed for Mr Huang's return after the Nvidia co-founder stepped down on November 12 following reports of extramarital affairs. One involved former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy. China has described the espionage allegations as "groundless". Mr Trump has said Mr Huang's return poses no national security risk and that the US government has no evidence he engaged in unlawful conduct. Nvidia said its board voted unanimously to reinstate him after receiving input from senior US government officials. Its shares closed 31% higher on Monday as technology stocks rallied. Ms Sacks, host of the Financial Tea podcast, said investors viewed Mr Huang as central to the development of the artificial intelligence industry. "For investors, they see him as someone who helped build this whole world, not just as someone who's running one company," she said. "And I think having him back just makes them feel more confident about where things are going." She also criticised the decision to restore Mr Huang to the role, saying she felt for women working at Nvidia.

Ms Sacks, who is also known as Mrs Dow Jones, called for scrutiny of trades made before the announcement. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty