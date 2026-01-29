Before seeing the play, I had a picture of Mary Todd Lincoln in my mind, mainly formed by the farce Oh Mary, showing just 1,000 feet away at Trafalgar Theatre.

In that show, Mary is a delirious alcoholic, who falls in love with her drama teacher while her husband has an affair with his male aide. It’s fair to say this show is a bit different.

It’s a two-hander, made up of Mary and the celebrity photographer Mathew Brady. He’s got a strange controlling presence, portrayed well by Hal Fowler.

He’s on stage alongside Keala Settle, best known for her work in The Greatest Showman, where she plays the bearded lady. The film has got one of my favourite film soundtracks, mainly due to the vocals brought by Settle.

I was so excited to see her perform in London, playing Abraham Lincoln’s wife. I have to admit that I was a touch disappointed, mainly because we didn’t get the opportunity to see her sing!

Instead, she played a troubled and complex woman, whose life revolved around her husband’s position. When Abraham Lincoln is shot, it breaks Mary.

It was an emotionally-charged play, but it didn’t have much effect on me. Instead of drying my eyes, I was trying to work out what was going on.

There’s a mix of photographs, flashbacks and other scenes, which felt to me like odd hallucinations.

My friend, who I saw the show with, felt the emotions heavily, describing the show as a ‘five star performance’. It didn’t have the same effect on me, but I’m glad it landed for him.

Having seen both Oh Mary and Mrs President, I’m none the wiser as to who Mary Todd Lincoln really was. I guess I’ll have to wait for the next production about Abraham Lincoln’s wife!

Mrs President is at the Charing Cross Theatre until 8th March.