MSP accused of planting camera in toilet banned from Holyrood
An MSP charged with possessing indecent images of children has now been accused of placing a camera in a Scottish Parliament toilet.
Colin Smyth, who is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date, was suspended by Labour after being charged by Police Scotland last month.
But the 52-year-old has now had his Holyrood pass deactivated ahead of parliament's return from recess next week, after a further charge was brought against him in relation to the camera allegations.
Parliament's chief executive David McGill told members Smyth's pass has been deactivated "given the ongoing criminal investigation".
In an email sent to Holyrood staff, the Scottish Parliament's chief Executive David McGill said: "We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.
"We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available."Smyth previously said he was co-operating with inquiries.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "Given the ongoing criminal investigation, the SPCB (Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body) took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth's parliamentary pass.
"We have informed all building users at Holyrood."
Smyth had been as MSP since 2016 and had previously served as Scottish Labour's general secretary from 2008 until 2012.
A Scottish Labour Party spokesperson said: "Swift action was taken after we became aware of these serious allegations. Colin Smyth MSP is an independent MSP.
"We cannot comment further on these deeply concerning developments while legal proceedings are ongoing."
In a statement after his arrest, Smyth said: "These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time."