An MSP charged with possessing indecent images of children has now been accused of placing a camera in a Scottish Parliament toilet.

Colin Smyth, who is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date, was suspended by Labour after being charged by Police Scotland last month.

But the 52-year-old has now had his Holyrood pass deactivated ahead of parliament's return from recess next week, after a further charge was brought against him in relation to the camera allegations.

Parliament's chief executive David McGill told members Smyth's pass has been deactivated "given the ongoing criminal investigation".

In an email sent to Holyrood staff, the Scottish Parliament's chief Executive David McGill said: "We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.