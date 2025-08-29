Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged over possession of indecent images. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth has denied allegations that he placed a secret camera in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

The PA news agency understands that Smyth has been charged by the police in relation to the allegation, which was first reported in the Daily Record. The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, and charged with a separate offence of possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour. His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday. On Friday, Smyth said he was "fully co-operating" with the investigation but said the decision by the police to release further information and his home address had been "devastating".

Colin Smyth, who is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date, was suspended by Labour after being charged by Police Scotland last month.

He said: "This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute. "For legal reasons, I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation, and I appreciate there is a process to go through which I am, of course, fully co-operating with. But I sincerely hope it can be concluded quickly and fairly. "The speculation, and the recent decision by the police to publicly release details of their ongoing inquiries along with my home address has been devastating and has taken a serious toll on my health. "After my address was published with no warning to my family, I felt I had no choice but to move away to protect them. That has also meant losing the local NHS critical support I had been receiving for the past few weeks, making an already difficult time even more distressing. "I would therefore ask that the privacy of myself, but above all my family and friends, is respected while this matter is resolved. Having this hanging over them is especially overwhelming."

The Scottish Parliament building in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

His statement comes after the Scottish Parliament presiding officer confirmed that Police Scotland had conducted a sweep of the building following the allegations and "no covert recording devices have been found". Presiding officer Alison Johnstone wrote: "We can confirm that Police Scotland, with our support, have conducted a full sweep of all toilets and changing rooms in our building and that no covert recording devices have been found. "We have also instructed that enhanced additional checks to our existing security sweeps of the building take place going forward." A Scottish Parliament spokesperson has said that given the ongoing criminal investigation, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) "took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass". David McGill, the Parliament’s chief executive, emailed MSPs to let them know of the decision. He said: "We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress. "We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available."

Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth has denied allegations that he placed a secret camera in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.