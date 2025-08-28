An MSP has been charged in connection with allegations of a secret camera being installed in the Scottish Parliament toilets.

Colin Smyth's house in Dumfries was searched by Police Scotland earlier this month. He has since been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The 52-year-old - who's had the Labour whip suspended - had already been charged with possession of indecent images of children.

It's now been revealed that he's also facing charges over the alleged placement of a secret camera in the toilets of Holyrood.

There is currently no detail on which toilets the camera was placed in or how it was discovered, however it has been confirmed to LBC that the charge has now been added to those of possessing indecent images.

Gina Davidson, LBC's political editor in Scotland, told Iain Dale on Thursday evening that his Parliamentary pass has also been revoked due to the ongoing investigation.

She said: "A Scottish Parliament spokesperson has put out a statement saying that given the ongoing criminal investigation, the Parliament's corporate body took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth's parliamentary pass and they have informed all building users at Holyrood of this.

"There's also been an email sent to all MSPs and staff in Holyrood from the Chief Executive of the Parliament, David McGill, saying that they will be aware of the serious criminal charges brought against Colin Smyth, and with the ongoing police investigation, they have taken the decision to deactivate his security pass.

"And, recognising the nature of the criminal charges that this might be upsetting for colleagues and might cause some distress, they are offering confidential support services to anybody who might need to use them."

Smyth released a statement last week, saying: "These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

"I am obviously cooperating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

"I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected".

Mr Smyth has previously served as a shadow secretary for transport, infrastructure, and connectivity, and constitution, Europe, and external affairs.

Police Scotland said: "On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property in Dumfries and a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation.

"He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date."

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "Given the ongoing criminal investigation, the SPCB took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass. We have informed all building users at Holyrood".