Someone’s got to say it. Nobody looks good with a mullet. Not now. Not ever.

Some fashion trends deserve a comeback, but the mullet isn’t one of them.

It’s the haircut that time forgot, and yet somehow it’s crept back into polite society.

I realised the state of this crisis when I saw former Tory MP Johnny Mercer on the telly last week. There he was, trying to look serious while offering political commentary - except I couldn’t concentrate on a word he said.

I was too distracted by the mega-mullet sprouting from the back of his head, like a never-ending curly creature.

To my knowledge, there’s no sitting MP with such an immature hairstyle. Yet there’s Mercer, a former minister, proudly modelling one. Who lied to him and said it looks good? Perhaps he lost a bet!

Not all mullets are created equal. Capital’s Jordan North styles his mini-mullet well, but even he’s admitted that maybe it’s time to brave the shave.

Across social media, though, you’ll find barbers advertising ‘modern mullets’ and TikTok influencers insisting the look is back. When did we all agree to bring back the eighties?

Mercer doesn’t have the worst political haircut, though. Of course, Boris Johnson’s purposely messy mop takes the top spot.

And it’s not just politics - I’m equally disgusted by the hairstyle of the young lad who’s vowed not to cut his hair until Manchester United win five league games in a row.

I’m not exempt from criticism - I once shaved my head. It was a bad idea which took six months of hat-wearing to undo.

You may think the mullet revival is a bit of harmless nostalgia. But it’s gone too far for me - we’ve reached peak mullet.

We don’t need another comeback tour for bad hair. Leave the mullet where it belongs - in the Top of the Pops archive.

____________________

Johnny Jenkins is a Producer for LBC's Tom Swarbrick at Drive.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk