Jamie Rothwell has been jailed for 43 years following a large scale investigation by Greater Manchester Police. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Rebecca Henrys

The leader of a multi-million-pound drug and gun operation, who featured in the Channel 4 documentary Operation Darkphone: Murder by Text, has been jailed for 43 years.

Jamie Rothwell, 38, of Grindon Avenue, Salford, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court, along with nine associates, who were jailed for a combined 163 years and 11 months. Rothwell pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life; one count of conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine; two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and a single count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B, namely ketamine. International law enforcement agencies infiltrated the formerly encrypted messaging service EncroChat in April 2020.

Greater Manchester Police's Serious Organised Crime Group launched a covert investigation into a large-scale conspiracy involving drugs, money laundering, and firearms. At the time of the infiltration, Rothwell was living in Spain and orchestrating the import and distribution of drugs, firearms, and criminal cash. Detectives were able to monitor his encrypted messages in real time and expose his role in the sprawling criminal enterprise. His drug empire was estimated to have a street value of £26 million. Rothwell was deported back to the UK in 2021 to face trial. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Colin Shackleton said: "The supply of Class A drugs in this investigation were on an industrial scale, with the criminal gang making eye-watering profits. "They believed they were above the law, and having access to their messages gave us real insight into their arrogant, egotistical, and apathetic nature. "This has been a complex and long-standing investigation which has spanned years and international borders. "It is not uncommon for suspects to flee the country in a bid to avoid facing the consequences of their crimes, but this case epitomises our dedication of bringing offenders to justice, regardless of where they try and hide."

Jamie Rothwell, 38, of Grindon Avenue, Salford, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court, along with nine associates (pictured), who were jailed for a combined 163 years and 11 months. Picture: Greater Manchester Police