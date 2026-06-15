A multi-millionaire banker descended from royalty has been arrested by police hunting the 'Putney Pusher'.

The male suspect was detained at his £1.4million home in west London.

It is understood he is a director at a private bank and is a decorated former British Army officer who served in several major conflicts.

The dramatic arrest comes nearly ten years after starling CCTV images showed a jogger shoving a female pedestrian into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge.

The Putney Pusher incident took place on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017 during rush hour at around 7.40am. A woman, 33, was walking southwards when the jogger approached her from the opposite direction.

There was plenty of room on the footpath for him to skirt around her safely, but instead he forcefully shoved her onto the road - directly in the path of an incoming 430 bus going at 12mph.

Only the quick reactions of bus driver Oliver Salbris meant the vehicle missed her head by inches. She survived and was largely unscathed. The jogger continued his run across Putney Bridge without so much as a backward glance.

Footage of the horrifying incident went viral and garnered international headlines.

Detectives interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects, including an American investment banker - who was able to prove that he was in the US at the time.

In 2018 the investigation was closed. No suspect was ever charged and the case became one of Britain's most compelling unsolved cases.

The Daily Mail reports that the suspect has familial links to some of Europe's leading royal dynasties, including the House of Windsor.

Since leaving the British Army, he has enjoyed a successful career in the City and advises a string of high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Posts on review sites describe him as friendly and popular with clients and colleagues.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On Monday, 15 June, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

"He was taken to police custody, where he remains.

"The arrest relates to an incident on 5 May 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney.

"Inquiries continue."