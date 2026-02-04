Fostering rules will be relaxed and red tape cut to create 10,000 new places for vulnerable children in England, the government says

Judy Wilson (left) adopted Roxy (right) after fostering her when she was a child. Picture: BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

A multi-million pound drive has been launched to recruit 10,000 foster carers in order to create new places for vulnerable children in England.

It will become easier for full-time workers to become foster carers under the plans, as clearer guidelines are being drawn up to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to get involved. The government says more young people are ending up in children's homes rather than being placed with foster families because of a "critical shortage" of carers.

It says an additional £88 million will help overhaul the fostering system. The Fostering Network charity says pressures created by an overstretched children's care system have led to more foster carers leaving than joining. Official figures show the number of foster carers fell from 63,890 in 2021 to 56,345 in March 2025 - a 12 per cent drop. In the last 12 months alone, there were 1,140 fewer foster placements available for children in England than the year before. Judy and Roxy Wilson, from BBC's The Traitors, attended a government launch of the plan. Judy fostered Roxy before adopting her. Fostering is "hugely important," says Roxy, who was moved between a number of homes before settling with Judy. "You need settled moments in your life, especially as a kid," she said. "I think fostering is the best thing you can do to give a child that loving and settled feeling". Judy describes Roxy as "a breath of fresh air" and says people should not be put off fostering. "People don't want to do it because they think it is going to be very difficult," says Judy. "There's support out there, but not enough support". In 2024-25, more than 81,000 children in England were in the care of their local authority, with two-thirds removed from their birth families because of abuse or neglect. Almost 55,000 were placed with foster carers, but available places were down 2 per cent, or 1,140 places, on the year before. At the same time, the number of young people ending up in children's homes increased by 9 per cent, to 9,480. A report by the National Audit Office last year found the amount councils were spending on putting children in residential homes had almost doubled in five years, reaching £3.1 billion by 2023-24.

Portrait of happy children smiling at camera while embracing their foster dad. Picture: Alamy