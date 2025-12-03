Multiple children injured as school bus roof ripped off after horror crash into bridge
Road closures are expected to remain in place while emergency services deal with the incident
Multiple children have been injured after a school bus crashed into a bridge, causing the roof to be ripped off.
Lancashire police were called to the scene on Spendmore Lane, Coppull just after 12.30pm today.
The school bus had struck a bridge, causing the roof of the bus to be torn off.
The passengers have now been removed from the bus, but a number of children have suffered injuries.
It is believed the injuries are relatively minor, and they are being assessed by paramedics.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said "We were called at just after 12.30pm today to a report that a school bus had struck a bridge on Spendmore Lane, Coppull.
"Emergency services are at the scene, and a road closure is in place, while we deal with the incident."
Due to the road closures, motorists have been advised to look for alternative routes.
Chorley Police said in a post on social media: "Good Afternoon, we want to update you and let you know that Spendmore Lane is currently closed from the junction of Lancaster Street to Regent Street to due to a road traffic collision.
"We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
"We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today."