Multiple children have been injured after a school bus crashed into a bridge, causing the roof to be ripped off.

Lancashire police were called to the scene on Spendmore Lane, Coppull just after 12.30pm today.

The school bus had struck a bridge, causing the roof of the bus to be torn off.

The passengers have now been removed from the bus, but a number of children have suffered injuries.

It is believed the injuries are relatively minor, and they are being assessed by paramedics.

Road closures are expected to remain in place while emergency services deal with the incident

