Rescue personnel work the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Libby March/Buffalo News via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A child is among several passengers who died after a Niagara Falls tour bus crashed in New York State, as several people remain trapped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The tragic accident saw the tour bus lose control before overturning, according to reports. All lanes of the I-90 interstate near Pembroke remain closed as first responders work to free those still trapped in the wreckage. Footage shows several emergency response vehicles at the scene, including helicopters. One child has died, police have confirmed, and it is understood there were several other children on the bus at the time of the accident. Read more: Home Office to launch appeal after High Court blocks bid to intervene in Epping asylum hotel case Read more: FBI raids the home of former Trump adviser John Bolton

Rescue personnel work the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"As we're progressing through this, we're losing more people unfortunately," a state trooper told reporters. "Most people on the bus did not have a seatbelt on." The tour bus was coming from the famous Niagara Falls landmark, according to authorities, and believed to be on its way to New York City. But it lost control, went into the median of the interstate, and overcorrected before crashing into a ditch, officials said. A state trooper told media multiple people are still trapped and some were taken off from the bus, as survivors are being taken to local hospitals. It is currently unclear how many casualties there are as a result of the accident, but authorities believe there were at least 52 passengers on the bus.

This bus crash is heartbreaking, and I'm praying for everyone impacted.



Grateful to our first responders on the scene working to rescue and help people.https://t.co/iIvZdzvKXq — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 22, 2025