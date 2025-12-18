Multiple feared dead after private jet crashes in US causing massive fireball
The crash happened on Thursday morning but it is unclear how many people were on board
Multiple people are feared dead after a private jet crashed close to an airport runway in North Carolibna.
The Cessna Citation aircraft was seen engulfed in flames to the right of the runway at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning at around 10:15 am local time.
It is unknown how many people were on the plane when it crashed, but it is believed to have a maximum capacity for eight to ten passengers.
Iredell County’s sheriff has reportedly confirmed there are fatalities.
Images taken from the scene shows the fireball metres away with black smoke seen in the air caused by the crash when the plane tried to land.
It traveled about five miles before turning back toward the airport but is unclear why.
Bill Hamby, Iredell County Chief Deputy, said: "A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina around 10:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 18. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."
A witness who works at the airport said she saw the plane on fire after the crash.
"My desk faces where it happened. I was just sitting here, and then I heard a loud boom," she told CNN.
"Our hangar shook a little. I got up to look and that’s when I saw the flames and fire everywhere."
BREAKING: Cessna 550 Citation II aircraft crashes while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, reports of multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/eVui6StHX4— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 18, 2025
"The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates," the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.
During a brief press conference held earlier, officials said that the airport is closed and the investigation is active.
The airport, located around 40 miles north of Charlotte, provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams, according to its website.
The area is also home to several NASCAR tracks and racing teams.