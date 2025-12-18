Multiple people are feared dead after a private jet crashed close to an airport runway in North Carolibna.

The Cessna Citation aircraft was seen engulfed in flames to the right of the runway at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning at around 10:15 am local time.

It is unknown how many people were on the plane when it crashed, but it is believed to have a maximum capacity for eight to ten passengers.

Iredell County’s sheriff has reportedly confirmed there are fatalities.

Images taken from the scene shows the fireball metres away with black smoke seen in the air caused by the crash when the plane tried to land.

It traveled about five miles before turning back toward the airport but is unclear why.

Bill Hamby, Iredell County Chief Deputy, said: "A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina around 10:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 18. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."