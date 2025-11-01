Two people have been arrested in Cambridgeshire - as 'multiple' people were taken to hospital

Armed police rushed to the scene where 'multiple' people were stabbed on a train in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

Multiple people have been injured in a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire.

Armed police rushed to the scene shortly after 7:30pm on Saturday evening after the train was stopped at Huntingdon. A number of people were taken to hospital and officers have arrested two suspects in connection. Cambridgeshire Police said a "number" of people were taken to hospital and the A1307 on the approach to the town centre has been shut. Huntingdon Station is closed, National Rail said, with all lines blocked. Rail passenger Craig Osborne told LBC he was travelling on a separate train headed to Huntington which was terminated in St Neots around nine miles away. "They said there was an incident at Huntington Station which is where we were going to where our car was parked," he said. "We managed to pick up an Uber and then when we got close to the station we could see there was obviously something very serious going on. "We spoke to a policeman who said this place is locked down. "There must have been 30 plus police cars, a very large amount of ambulances and you can see it was quite serious. "There's a lot of young kids on our train looking to go out for a night out. I'm sure there's some very worried families and parents and we just hope everyone's okay."

Footage on social media shows armed police at the scene. Picture: Social Media

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed multiple people are in hospital. They wrote on social media: "We were called at 7.38pm to reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. "We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station which included numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, our Hazardous Area Response Team and critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. "We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital. Further updates will be issued by British Transport Police."

A spokesperson for for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. "Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital. "The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre. "Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to us online." LNER have told passengers to expect delays throughout the evening and are urging people to check updates before they travel.

An eyewitness told The Sun: "There was blood everywhere, it was a terrible scene, really violent. "It was like something from a film. "It didn’t feel real and just sparked pure panic onboard." In a statement released on social media, Sir Keir Starmer said: "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. "My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. "Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police." A BTP spokesperson said: "We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. "Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police and two people have been arrested." Commuters are being told to expect delays. A LNER spokesperson said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Huntingdon all lines are blocked. "Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. Please check before you travel. They added: "We are aware of an incident involving one of our trains. Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board. "We are in the process of gathering all the details we can and are liaising with British Transport Police."

