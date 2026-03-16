Mum of baby girl who died after falling from flat appears in court charged with murder
The mum of an 18-day-old baby, who died after falling from a flat in central London on Saturday, has appeared in court charged with her murder.
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Zahira Byjaouane, 43, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she appeared from custody at Westminster Magistrates Court.
Two family members sat at the back of the courtroom and waved, as she entered the dock.
Police were called to the Peabody Estate on Horseferry Road, Westminster, at 7.30am on Saturday March 14.
Read More: Flowers and toy left at scene where 18-day-old baby girl died in fall from building
Despite treatment by the London Ambulance Service, the baby girl died shortly after arriving at hospital.
Forensic investigators were seen inside a third-floor property on the housing estate as a police cordon remained in place.
Bouquets of flowers and a soft animal toy were later left by the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said on Saturday: “The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent enquiries around the circumstances."
Ms Byjaouane was remanded into custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.