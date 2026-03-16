Floral tributes and toys are left outside a residential property on Great Peter Street in Westminster, London, after an 18-day-old baby girl dies following a fall from a nearby building. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

The mum of an 18-day-old baby, who died after falling from a flat in central London on Saturday, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

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Zahira Byjaouane, 43, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she appeared from custody at Westminster Magistrates Court. Two family members sat at the back of the courtroom and waved, as she entered the dock. Police were called to the Peabody Estate on Horseferry Road, Westminster, at 7.30am on Saturday March 14.

The building on the Peabody Estate. Mum Zahira Byjaouane, 43, has appeared in court charged with the baby's murder. Picture: Alamy