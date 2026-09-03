Mum, 62, dies days after teen, 19, smashed into her car during police chase
Roman Kalas died at the scene after crashing his car during a police chase.
A woman who was critically injured in a crash during a police pursuit in Stratford-upon-Avon has died, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
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Karen Joseph, 62, was seriously injured when a black Audi A3 car driven by Roman Kalas, 19, was in collision with her Ford Puma in Warwick Road at around 5.40pm on August 24.
Officers followed Mr Kalas’s car for around six minutes, but the vehicle failed to stop and made off in the direction of the A46, Warwickshire Police said.
The driver of the car then travelled back towards Stratford on the A439 Warwick Road before the crash happened.
Mr Kalas died at the scene and a post-mortem examination gave the initial cause of death as traumatic head and chest injuries, the IOPC said.
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Mrs Joseph, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was taken to hospital with critical injuries where she died on Friday.
Her daughter, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries in the incident, the police watchdog said.
The IOPC said the police officer, in a single-crewed car, began the pursuit after Mr Kalas failed to stop for police in Birmingham Road and the vehicle’s sirens were activated and emergency lights were on.
Inquests for Mr Kalas and Mrs Joseph are due to be opened by the coroner for Warwickshire, Sean McGovern, on Friday.
IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends and everyone affected by the deaths of Roman Kalas and Karen Joseph.
“We have spoken with both families to advise them of our investigation and they will be provided with regular updates. They have requested privacy at this difficult time.
“Given two members of the public have died in an incident involving a police pursuit, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances.
“We are examining police dashcam footage, trawling the pursuit route for CCTV footage and appeal to anyone with either doorbell or dashcam footage to contact our investigators on 0300 303 5609 or by email: WarwickRoadPursuit@policeconduct.gov.uk.”