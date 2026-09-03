Roman Kalas died at the scene after crashing his car during a police chase.

Karen Joseph was seriously injured in the crash on Warwick Road on August 24. Picture: Google Maps

By Ella Bennett

A woman who was critically injured in a crash during a police pursuit in Stratford-upon-Avon has died, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

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Karen Joseph, 62, was seriously injured when a black Audi A3 car driven by Roman Kalas, 19, was in collision with her Ford Puma in Warwick Road at around 5.40pm on August 24. Officers followed Mr Kalas’s car for around six minutes, but the vehicle failed to stop and made off in the direction of the A46, Warwickshire Police said. The driver of the car then travelled back towards Stratford on the A439 Warwick Road before the crash happened. Mr Kalas died at the scene and a post-mortem examination gave the initial cause of death as traumatic head and chest injuries, the IOPC said. Read more: Schools to close early over expected 'traffic disruption' for A66 crash funeral Read more: Tributes paid to 'beautiful and selfless' daughter, 19, killed four days after car crashed into tree as driver arrested