Mohamed Ali, 44, was seen sitting in the foyer reading a newspaper before exposing himself and masturbating

Convicted child sex offender Mohamed Ali was seen masturbating nearby a children's playground. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A horrified mum found a convicted child sex offender masturbating in a church foyer as she dropped her toddler off at a playgroup, a court heard.

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The woman had taken her one-year-old to a children’s group at Guardian Angels Church in Mile End on 26 February when she encountered Mohamed Ali. Snaresbrook Crown Court heard the mum accidentally entered through the church’s main entrance rather than the rear entrance used by the playgroup. Prosecutor Sam Lyon said: “She saw a man and asked if this was the right entrance. The male replied, ‘I am a sex offender’, and the mother left straight away.” The incident was reported to the church, which reviewed CCTV footage. Read more: Jurors start deliberations in Sandringham Estate sheep theft trial Read more: Man, 25, dies after accidentally overdosing on caffeine capsules purchased online

Guardian Angels church in Mile End. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Lyon said Ali, 44, was seen sitting in the foyer reading a newspaper before exposing himself and masturbating. He was arrested months after the incident, when a police officer identified him. Ali has amassed 136 convictions since 2000, including for causing a child to engage in a sexual act, the court heard. He pleaded guilty to recklessly causing a public nuisance and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Appearing via video link from prison, Ali denied intending to expose himself to children. He told the court: “I never went to church to have a wank in front of children.”

Snaresbrook Crown Court in London. Picture: Alamy