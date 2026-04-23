Klaudia Glam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, is currently fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Soho along with two other people during the early hours of Sunday morning

Klaudia Glam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, is currently fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Soho along with two other people. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

The mother of an influencer who was left in a critical condition after being run over by a car has said her daughter needs "all the healing we can send her".

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Klaudia Glam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, is currently fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Soho along with two other people during the early hours of Sunday morning. Former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington, 29, known online as RIELLEUK, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder. Read more: Officials release cause of death for missing girl found dead in singer D4vd's car Read more: Amanda Knox documentary banned from being screened at London cinema hours before event

Ms. Zakrzewska's mother has issued a heartbreaking message on social media urging people to pray for the influencer. Picture: Instagram

Ms Zakrzewska, 30, is currently in hospital and her mother as issued a heartbreaking message on social media urging people to pray for the social media personality. Writing on her Instagram story, she said: "There is hope still, we pray. My dear family and friends. I’m asking from the deepest place in my heart — please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her. "Please lift her in your prayers—for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." Ms Zakrzewska, who has more than 258,000 followers on Instagram, had been partying with friends at the Inca nightclub on the night of the crash. A security guard who was hit by the same car has also been left with "life-changing injuries". Anoosh Chaichy, 56, from Edgware, in north London, was injured as tried to move his e-scooter from the scene. Carrington, dressed in grey, made a heart gesture from the dock during her court appearance on Tuesday. She stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia remanded her in custody, where she will remain until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on May 19.

Carrington, dressed in grey, made a heart gesture from the dock during her court appearance on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy