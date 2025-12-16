Australians have hit out at the GoFundMe page, with one social media user insisting 'families have lost their loved ones, and this woman is concerned about her handbag'

Tara Burns was on the beach celebrating her daughter's 5th birthday during Sunday's attack, when the alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, opened fire alongside his father Sajid. Picture: GoFundMe

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Australian mum is facing an online backlash over her 'tone deaf' fundraising campaign after losing her handbag in the Bondi Beach terror attack.

Tara Burns was on the beach celebrating her daughter's 5th birthday during Sunday's attack, when the alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, opened fire alongside his father Sajid. The incident saw 15 people killed and a further 42 injured - with latest figures from New South Wales police confirming that four victims remain in a critical condition in hospitals across the state, with six others critical but stable and twelve further patients now considered stable. Ms Burns launched the now-deleted page in the wake of the attack, with the aim of raising $500 AUS to cover the cost of her mobile phone and replacing her IDs. However, the page divided opinion, with some users branding the fundraiser "tactless". "My kids and I were celebrating my daughter's fifth birthday at Bondi Beach yesterday. In the scuffle of having to leave in the terrifying scramble, I've lost my handbag and my phone," Ms Burns wrote on the GoFundMe.

Personal items collected from the beach are placed on the access ramps after lifeguards collected the discarded items from the beach at the site where two gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Picture: Alamy

"Just before Christmas this is a big financial burden on me being a single mother." She added: "Any donations big or small to help me replace my IDs and phone would be so greatly appreciated, thank you kindly." At the time of deletion, the fundraiser had just one donation listed amounting to $20. One woman declared that she had "no words" after coming across the page while donating to victims of the Bondi attack. "This person is concerned about losing their handbag during a mass terrorist attack, and not only that, she's concerned enough that she's made a GoFundMe page so we can all support her. What is going on?" she said in a TikTok video. "There is an ongoing disaster in Bondi currently. People have literally lost their lives. Families have lost their loved ones, and this woman is concerned about her handbag.

Discarded belongings at The Sunset Cinema next to the site where two gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Monday. Picture: Alamy