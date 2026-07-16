Following the attack, the knifeman allegedly jumped out of a window and broke both ankles before being detained by police nearby

A knifeman broke into the home of a young mother and fatally stabbed her as she slept in bed with her husband and three-month-old baby, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A knifeman broke into the home of a young mother and fatally stabbed her as she slept in bed with her husband and three-month-old baby, a court has heard.

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Daniel Sean James, 46, allegedly attacked 24-year-old Kirandeep Kaur in her own home in Hayes, west London, on the morning of July 12. He then allegedly jumped out of a window and broke both ankles before being detained by police nearby, the Old Bailey was told. Before the random attack, James allegedly walked through a playing field in Hayes dressed all in black and carrying a large knife. He was caught on CCTV and doorbell cameras approaching three different addresses before coming up behind a man in his 20s in the street and stabbing him in the back, it is claimed. Read more: Woman, 24, dead and man injured in double stabbing in west London - as police say suspect 'jumped out window' Read more: Conviction of teens behind £29 million TfL hack sends ‘clear message’ to cyber criminals, says NCA

James allegedly jumped out of a window and broke both ankles before being detained by police nearby, the Old Bailey was told. Picture: Alamy

Minutes later, at around 7.51am, he allegedly kicked at the door of the home Mrs Kaur shared with her husband and three-month-old baby, and broke in while they were asleep in bed. The husband awoke to the sound of a scream from his wife and saw a figure leaving the bedroom, prosecutor Charlene Sumnall said. Two minutes later, James exited the property on Uxbridge Road by jumping out of a window from the kitchen-living room area, the court heard. Having broken both ankles, he allegedly tried to flee but collapsed after 10 metres. From the first alleged sighting of the defendant to the arrival of police at the scene took around 24 minutes, the court was told. Mrs Kaur suffered a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 8.26am.

Police at the scene on Uxbridge Road. Picture: Alamy