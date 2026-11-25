A mother who painted a crucifix in blood on her three-month-old baby’s forehead just hours before he died with cocaine in his system has been jailed.

Joanna Lea, 36, filmed and took photos of the symbol on Allister Von Lea’s head on August 8th, 2022, before sharing it with her friends.

Police say Lea had “behaved erratically” the day of the incident, including driving her car with a flat tyre whilst on cocaine with Allister in the vehicle.

She left Allister unattended in the vehicle for a long time on the hot day in the middle of summer, and failed to feed him or respond to him crying.

Police received reports at around 3 am on August 9th from the ambulance service that Allister was not breathing.

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