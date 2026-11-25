Mum who painted crucifix on baby's head in blood before he died with cocaine in system jailed
A blood test indicated that Lea had taken cocaine on the day before his death and was 24 times over the drug drive limit.
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A mother who painted a crucifix in blood on her three-month-old baby’s forehead just hours before he died with cocaine in his system has been jailed.
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Joanna Lea, 36, filmed and took photos of the symbol on Allister Von Lea’s head on August 8th, 2022, before sharing it with her friends.
Police say Lea had “behaved erratically” the day of the incident, including driving her car with a flat tyre whilst on cocaine with Allister in the vehicle.
She left Allister unattended in the vehicle for a long time on the hot day in the middle of summer, and failed to feed him or respond to him crying.
Police received reports at around 3 am on August 9th from the ambulance service that Allister was not breathing.
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When officers arrived at Lea's home on Stockbridge Road, Padiham, they found Lea's mother performing CPR on the infant, after she had called her on Facebook saying, ‘Mum, Allister’s dead’.
Allister was transported to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 4 am.
A post-mortem examination detected cocaine and pregabalin in Allister’s body, which had been ingested through Lea’s breast milk.
A blood test indicated that Lea had taken cocaine on the day before his death and was 24 times over the drug drive limit.
While being interviewed, police say Lea told “a series of lies”, including claiming Allister's milk could have been tampered with and blaming a friend after a bag of cocaine was found at her house.
Lea pleaded guilty to child cruelty and was sentenced to two years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
She was not sentenced for causing Allister's death, as the cause could not be ascertained.