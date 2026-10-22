An ancient Egyptian mummy has been removed from a prestigious museum in Scotland amid concerns it is no longer ethical to display human remains.

The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow announced it had taken the mummified male head from a display and placed it into storage.

A notice erected at the display reads: “We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.”

Other items which have been removed from various displays at the museum include a painted coffin containing the remains of the priest Nekht, a mummified foot and a mummified right hand recovered from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, a historic city on the banks of the River Nile.

Kelvingrove, which opened in 1901 and attracts more than 1.3 million visitors per year, has long featured mummies and other remains from the ancient Egyptians.