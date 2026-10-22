That’s a wrap! Ancient Egyptian mummy removed from museum display amid ethics concerns
The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow said they have removed human remains from the display as a 'mark of respect'.
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An ancient Egyptian mummy has been removed from a prestigious museum in Scotland amid concerns it is no longer ethical to display human remains.
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The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow announced it had taken the mummified male head from a display and placed it into storage.
A notice erected at the display reads: “We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.”
Other items which have been removed from various displays at the museum include a painted coffin containing the remains of the priest Nekht, a mummified foot and a mummified right hand recovered from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, a historic city on the banks of the River Nile.
Kelvingrove, which opened in 1901 and attracts more than 1.3 million visitors per year, has long featured mummies and other remains from the ancient Egyptians.
'Ridiculous'
Murdo Fraser, the Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland & Fife, branded the decision as “ridiculous” and “woke madness”.
He told the Times: “Even Egyptian mummies are now being cancelled by a society so obsessed with modern sensibilities that it has lost all sense of perspective.
"People visit museums to learn about ancient civilisations, not to see history hidden away because it fails to meet today’s ideological standards.
“Glasgow’s museums should be showcasing our history, not quietly removing it to appease the latest trend in political correctness.”
He also added on social media: "I want my Mummy!"
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I want my Mummy! https://t.co/aYWri9lpRq— Murdo Fraser MSP (@murdo_fraser) October 22, 2026
The Daily Mail reported that Glasgow Life, a charitable organisation funded by the SNP-led Glasgow city council, said it planned to remove further human remains from Kelvingrove as well as from St Mungo Museum.
LBC has contacted Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for comment.
The Eyptians preserved their dead through mummification because they believed bodies needed to remain intact for the afterlife.