Popular parenting forum Mumsnet is calling for a UK social media ban for under-16s - as it launches a new advertising campaign highlighting the dangers of phone addiction among young people.

By Chay Quinn

The social media platform has released a survey which shows that 92 per cent of parents on the site are concerned about the impact of social media on their children. In the research, 61 per cent of those parents say their child was addicted to their phones in findings which show the scale of the worry among Brits. As a result of the wide-ranging data, Mumsnet has called for the UK to ban social media use among those aged 16 or under. Read More: Molly Russell’s father says social media did not discourage her from self-harm Read More: Mark Zuckerberg claims Meta 'does not target children' in landmark social media addiction trial

Such a ban would follow Australia, which implemented the restrictions in late 2015. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said earlier this year that the British Government is considering measures to clamp down on issues called by phone use among youngsters. Sir Keir said measures would be brought forward within "months, not years" as he seeks to capitalise on the worry among parents.

Mumsnet's bombshell research also shows: Teen phone addiction doubles the risk of anxiety

Teen phone addiction triples the risk of depression

Three or more hours of social media a day makes teens more likely to self-harm

Addictive social media use in teens is linked to a higher risk of suicidal behaviour