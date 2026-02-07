Police have named a 17-year-old boy Tristan Shae Kerr who died after an incident in a village in South Wales.

Tristan died after sustaining a serious injury at a property in Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, at about 5.45pm on Thursday, Gwent Police said.

Five people have since been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the teenager's death.

Police said three men, a 26-year-old from London, a 24-year-old from Abertridwr, and an 18-year-old from Cardiff, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, a 28-year-old from Hereford and a 24-year-old from Senghenydd, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Read More: Teenager charged with murder of university student in Leicester

Read More: Teacher discharged from hospital following school 'attack' as boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder