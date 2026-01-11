Murder arrest after human remains found in Liverpool flat
A 65-year-old is being questioned by Merseyside Police following the discovery
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a flat in St Helens, according to police.
Officers were called to Gerrards Court in St Helens at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday, where the remains were discovered.
Merseyside Police said a 65-year-old man from the town had been detained on suspicion of murder, and was being questioned by detectives.
Police are continuing to use house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries at the site.
No further details about the human remains have been provided by police.
Detective Chief Inspector Tracy Allen said that she knows this news will be "shocking and distressing" for those in the community.
"I want to reassure them we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.
"Although an arrest was made just hours after the incident was reported, we are still in the very early stages."
Police are appealing for anyone in the local area who might have any information about the situation - particularly CCTV or doorbell camera footage - to contact them as a matter of urgency.
Those with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook or call 101 with log 337 of Thursday 8 January.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.