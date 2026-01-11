A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a flat in St Helens, according to police.

Officers were called to Gerrards Court in St Helens at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday, where the remains were discovered.

Merseyside Police said a 65-year-old man from the town had been detained on suspicion of murder, and was being questioned by detectives.

Police are continuing to use house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries at the site.

No further details about the human remains have been provided by police.

