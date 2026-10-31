A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed in an apparent group attack, police said.

In a tribute, Mr Jackson’s family said: “Rahiem was loved and adored by his sisters and family.

Mr Jackson, known as Reema, was attacked by a group of four people, the force said.

Emergency services attended the scene in Hedley Chase, New Wortley and, despite treatment by paramedics, Rahiem Jackson was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers received a report at 10.23pm on October 24 that a man was being attacked with weapons outside a property in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

“He had a beautiful heart and beautiful soul; his smile was so infectious, and he lit up the room with his presence.”

The family said Mr Jackson was killed in “a very cowardly, cruel and senseless act of vicious violence”, adding they were “heartbroken” and “left inconsolable”.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder in London by the Metropolitan Police, and remained in police custody on Friday.

Inquiries into Mr Jackson’s death are ongoing by West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates, of the unit, said: “This arrest is a significant development in the murder investigation of Rahiem Jackson.

“Officers are continuing to support the family.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to appeal for information around the attack.

“We continue to ask anyone who may have seen people arrive or leave the scene on Hedley Chase on Saturday night to come forward.”

Anyone with information should to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or using their website, quoting reference 13260606745.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online.