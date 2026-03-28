Peter Sullivan spent 38 years in prison after Diane Sindall was killed in 1986

Peter Sullivan's murder conviction was quashed in May 2025 after a DNA profile was obtained which did not match Mr Sullivan’s. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Georgia Rowe

Merseyside Police is being investigated over its inquiry that saw a man spend 38 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, the police watchdog has said.

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It follows a complaint from Peter Sullivan, 68, who spent 38 years in prison after Diane Sindall, 21, was killed as she walked through Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, in the early hours of August 2 1986. He was freed last year after DNA evidence, unearthed due to scientific advances, showed it was another unknown man who carried out the rape and murder. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, said it is looking into complaints that are linked to the forces’ investigation. IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Mr Sullivan was a victim of one of the worst miscarriages of justice this country has ever seen. Our thoughts are with him as he continues to rebuild his life. Read more: DNA found on asthma inhaler helps convict teenager for his part in man’s death Read more: Teenager arrested after inferno tears through historic Grade II-listed mill as homes evacuated

Sindall, 21, was killed as she walked through Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, in the early hours of August 2 1986. Picture: Merseyside Police

“In light of the significant impact this has had, as well as the severity of some of the allegations contained in the complaint, it is important for these matters to be independently investigated.” Mr Sullivan has raised a number of concerns about how the force handled the investigation in 1986 and his arrest. The force referred itself to the IOPC on January 22 after Mr Sullivan made a complaint. The IOPC investigation is separate to the force’s criminal investigation into events in 1986 and to find the real killer. The IOPC is contacting several agencies to try and find available and relevant records which will be gathered and carefully reviewed.

Kim Smith (left), sister of Peter Sullivan, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, after Sullivan, who has spent 38 years in prison for the murder of Diane Sindall in 1986, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Alamy

The watchdog has also spoken to Mr Sullivan about his complaint to determine the terms of reference for the IOPC investigation. Ms Rowe added: “The fact this took place almost 40 years ago poses substantial evidential challenges, however we will do all we can to progress our inquiries as quickly as we can, while taking all appropriate steps to ensure this does not hinder the ongoing investigation by Merseyside Police into the horrific crime against Ms Sindall.” Mr Sullivan was convicted of murder in 1987. Following an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in 2021, a DNA profile was obtained which did not match Mr Sullivan’s. This led to the Court of Appeal quashing his conviction in May 2025.

HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, where Peter Sullivan spent 38 years for the murder of florist and part-time barmaid Diane Sindall, 21, who was brutally killed after she left work in Bebington, Merseyside, in August 1986. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, Ms Sindall’s family urged people to come forward with information as part of a Crimewatch Live appeal to find the real killer. The family issued a statement for the first time since the conviction was quashed, saying: “Diane was 21 years old with so much to live for. She had a beautiful heart and soul, and was full of love, fun and laughter which could brighten your day. “Diane’s hopes, dreams and plans for the future were cruelly taken away from her, and she never got the wedding or her own family that she wished for. “The tragic loss of Diane has been felt throughout our everyday lives with a heartache that will never heal. “We cannot put into words what we as a family went through at the time of her death, and we are now reliving that terrible time and all that it brings once again. “We would like to thank everyone who has already provided information directly to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, but we would also appeal to anyone that may still be able to help to please do so, no matter how small or insignificant you think your information is.”

The memorial stone for Diane Sindall on Borough Road in Birkenhead, Wirral. Picture: Alamy