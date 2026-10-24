Man, 36, charged with murder after body found in wheelie bin
Ali Barzai, 52, was found partially within a wheelie bin in Plymouth on Wednesday morning
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A 36-year-old man, who is thought to be Syrian, has been charged with murder after a body was found in a wheelie bin.
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Ali Barzai, 52, was found partially within a wheelie bin in a service lane off Grand Parade, Plymouth , at around 6.40am on Wednesday.
Mr Barzai, who is believed to be of North African heritage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mohamed Abotaka, of Grand Parade, Plymouth, has been charged with his murder.
The 36-year-old remains in police custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
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Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow said: “A suspect is due to appear in court charged with murder and we would urge people not to speculate on this case, especially on social media, and risk prejudicing these ongoing proceedings.
“A heightened police presence will remain in the area in the coming days.
“We understand this incident has caused concern within the local community, and I would encourage any members of the public with concerns to contact us.”
Any relevant information, images or footage can be reported to police via the Major Incident Public Portal or by telephone on 101 and the force website, quoting reference 50260282293.