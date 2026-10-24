A 36-year-old man, who is thought to be Syrian, has been charged with murder after a body was found in a wheelie bin.

Ali Barzai, 52, was found partially within a wheelie bin in a service lane off Grand Parade, Plymouth , at around 6.40am on Wednesday.

Mr Barzai, who is believed to be of North African heritage, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Abotaka, of Grand Parade, Plymouth, has been charged with his murder.

The 36-year-old remains in police custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

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