A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman, aged 26, was stabbed to death in a street in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the charges relate to the death of Alisha Samuels and the attempted murder of a man in Dorking Avenue, Manchester, on October 15.

Investigators are still appealing for information relating to the death of Ms Samuels.

Lawrence Johnson, 26, of Dorking Avenue, Manchester has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said on Tuesday evening.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Bryant said: “We are continuing to work into establishing the full circumstances of Alisha’s tragic death and to provide Alisha’s family with some answers.

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