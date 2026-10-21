Murder charge after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester
Investigators are still appealing for information relating to the death of Alisha Samuels.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman, aged 26, was stabbed to death in a street in Manchester.
Listen to this article
Greater Manchester Police said the charges relate to the death of Alisha Samuels and the attempted murder of a man in Dorking Avenue, Manchester, on October 15.
Investigators are still appealing for information relating to the death of Ms Samuels.
Lawrence Johnson, 26, of Dorking Avenue, Manchester has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said on Tuesday evening.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Detective Chief Inspector Justin Bryant said: “We are continuing to work into establishing the full circumstances of Alisha’s tragic death and to provide Alisha’s family with some answers.
Read More: Huntingdon train attack suspect admits stabbings - but denies 14 counts of attempted murder
Read More: Poland urges internet giants to act on violent extremist content amid spate of school stabbings
“We have now charged a man, but our investigation is not over.
“I’d like to thank those that have called and supported our investigation thus far, your reports are always taken seriously and prove vital to our work.
“I urge others who may have information, no matter how small, to please come forward.”
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has mobile phone, CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5464 or via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP26S62-PO1.
Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.