A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead above a pub in Darlington, Co Durham.

Police were called to a flat above The Greyhound in the area in the town at about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Leanne Park, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew Bell, of Darlington, has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody, Durham Police said.

Bell, 44, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, police said.