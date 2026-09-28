Man charged with murder after woman found dead above pub
Leanne Park, 44, was found dead in a flat above a pub in Darlington
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead above a pub in Darlington, Co Durham.
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Police were called to a flat above The Greyhound in the area in the town at about 9.15pm on Wednesday.
Leanne Park, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Andrew Bell, of Darlington, has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody, Durham Police said.
Bell, 44, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, police said.
'Completely devastated'
In a statement, her family said: “Leanne was just the best mam, nana, daughter, and friend we could wish for.
“She was loved by everyone and would do anything for anyone.“She was the life and soul of the party and loved to dance.
“We love her so much and miss her more than words can describe. We are completely devastated. Her death has ripped the heart out of our family.
“We are grateful for all the kind messages and the support since her death. We ask that everyone remembers her for the kind-hearted woman she was.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 521 of September 23.