A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was found dead next to a seriously injured child in Co Tyrone, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

In a statement, the police said the man’s body was found in a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon.

The male who has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.

Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

A terraced house in the estate has been sealed off, with a number of officers and police cars in the area.

A forensic officer, dressed in a white suit, was seen at the property with an evidence bag.

A trampoline can be seen in the garden of the house.

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