Two men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of an elderly woman who died after a suspected burglary.

Police were called to an address in Higher Blandford Road in Poole, Dorset, on December 1 after being alerted to the "sudden death" of a woman aged in her 80s.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Officers attended and while inside the address they noticed signs of a possible burglary.

"A cordon was put in place at the scene to allow inquiries to be carried out to establish the full circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

A forensics vans and a police trailer have been spotted at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Verwood, Dorset; a 30-year-old man from Wimborne, Dorset, and a 16-year-old boy from Romsey, Hampshire, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary and remain in custody for questioning.

Read more: Adult actress Bonnie Blue endorses Reform UK as she faces deportation from Indonesia over ‘barely legal’ sex stunt

Read more: Sir Chris Hoy breaks leg in ‘worst crash I’ve ever had’ as he continues cancer treatment

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police major crime investigation team (MCIT), said: "The arrests have been made to assist officers in gathering as much information as they can, while providing legal protection to the individuals.

"As we continue our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Higher Blandford Road, near the junction with Cotton Close, between Saturday 29 November and Monday 1 December 2025, and witnessed any suspicious activity or captured any relevant dashcam footage.

"We understand incidents such as this can cause concern for the local community.

"There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we conduct our inquiries, and officers can be approached by members of the public with information or concerns."