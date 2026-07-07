A murder investigation has been launched after a mum and her two children were found dead in a property in Great Denham.

A suspect known to the victims has been identified, but police note that they have left the country.

Officers forced entry into a property on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham where they discovered the bodies of a woman and two children.

Bedfordshire Police were called on July 6 with concerns for the family who had not been seen for several days.

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “This is a deeply distressing incident in which a mother and her two children are believed to have been murdered.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those affected.

“We recognise that this will cause concern in the local community and beyond.

“This is the early stages of what is an incredibly complex investigation. We are committing all necessary resources to establish exactly what has happened and to find the person responsible.

“As a result of enquiries undertaken so far, we have identified a suspect, who was known to all three victims, and who we believe has since left the country.

“While there is nothing to suggest there is any wider risk to the public, we will be increasing the police presence in and around the area to support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents."

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Friday and Saturday is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Mr Murphy added: “I would also ask people to be mindful of the privacy of the victims and avoid speculating about what might have happened.”