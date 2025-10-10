The refugee was fatally stabbed in the neck in broad daylight by 20-year-old Franco.

The 20-year-old murdered the 16-year-old Syrian refugee after teen 'brushed past' his girlfriend jailed for 23 years. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 20-year-old man who was jailed for the murder of 16-year-old Syrian refugee after the teen 'brushed past' his girlfriend has been jailed.

Alfie Franco, 20, was detained for life with a minimum term of 23 years after being found guilty of murder at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday. Refugee Ahmad Al Ibrahim was stabbed in the neck by Fanco in the middle of Huddersfield town centre on April 3 last year. Ahmad, who fled war-torn Homs in Syria, arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied child refugee after being injured in a bombing in his homeland. The 16-year-old victim had only been living in the West Yorkshire town for a couple of weeks when the attack took place. Read more: Urgent search underway to locate missing teen who vanished in Liverpool Read more: Pictured: Girl, 8, who died in 'freak accident' at school as mum pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter

Refugee Ahmad Al Ibrahim was stabbed in the neck by Fanco in the middle of Huddersfield town centre on April 3 last year. Picture: Handout

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court heard that Ahmad, whose parents said had dreamed of becoming a doctor, was wandering around the town with a friend when the attack took place. At the time of the attack, Franco had visited the town centre with his girlfriend, who was out purchasing eyelash glue, following a Jobcentre appointment. Leeds Crown Court heard Franco – who had consumed cannabis, cocaine, diazepam, ketamine, and codeine – took “some petty exception” to Ahmad “innocuously” walking past his girlfriend in the street. CCTV footage showed Franco saying something to Ahmad, and calling him over after a short verbal altercation. As Ahmad walked over, Franco opened the blade on a flick knife he was carrying in his trousers and drove it into the boy’s neck. Prosecutors said Franco kept the “savage” knife hidden until the last second so that Ahmad, who was unarmed, “didn’t have a chance”. Footage played during the trial showed Ahmad clutching his throat and staggering a few yards up the street before collapsing.

