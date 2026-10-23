David Yelland, Ben Caplan, David Suchet, Nick Sampson and Jyuddah Jaymes - credit Marc Brenner.jpg. Picture: Marc Brenner

By Johnny Jenkins

T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral isn’t the most straightforward play, but David Suchet makes it a wonderful watch.

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Watching a theatre show in a church makes a change. St John the Divine in Richmond is the perfect location - it’s just over the road from the Orange Tree Theatre and seats around 200 people. The church is incense-filled, has a small foyer and has an impressive pulpit: everything you need for a play set in a cathedral. So we’ve got the perfect location; now it’s time for the perfect priest. David Suchet fills that role. He is beyond brilliant. I’ve loved Suchet in TV’s Poirot for decades and always thought his calling in life was to play a Belgian private detective. Having seen him at work in Richmond, I think he’s even better suited as a priest.

Murder in the Cathedral review. Picture: Marc Brenner