Murder in the Cathedral review: David Suchet is the perfect priest
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T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral isn’t the most straightforward play, but David Suchet makes it a wonderful watch.
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Watching a theatre show in a church makes a change. St John the Divine in Richmond is the perfect location - it’s just over the road from the Orange Tree Theatre and seats around 200 people.
The church is incense-filled, has a small foyer and has an impressive pulpit: everything you need for a play set in a cathedral.
So we’ve got the perfect location; now it’s time for the perfect priest. David Suchet fills that role. He is beyond brilliant.
I’ve loved Suchet in TV’s Poirot for decades and always thought his calling in life was to play a Belgian private detective. Having seen him at work in Richmond, I think he’s even better suited as a priest.
The liturgical vestments suit him, he has the right tone and commands a congregation.
The most spectacular part of the play comes in the second act, when Suchet delivers his final sermon from the actual church pulpit. A devoted Christian, Suchet must have watched many of these over the years. The reality is that he does a better job than any priest could.
The play itself is quite hard work. The Archbishop of Canterbury (played by Suchet) has been in exile for seven years and returns to face the King.
He’s visited by four premonitions, giving him altering advice on whether he should face up to the King.
It’s pretty clear that the Archbishop is happy to die for his cause, but he needs to ensure he’s doing it for the right reason.
The ensemble and rest of the cast are impressive too, but nobody can match Suchet’s brilliance. It’s a truly divine experience.
Murder in the Cathedral runs at the Orange Tree Theatre until 7th November