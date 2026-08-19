A murder investigation is under way after a 48-year-old woman died and a further eight people were taken to hospital following a fire at a property in Hounslow early on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to a property on Berkeley Avenue at just after 1 am following reports of a fire.

A woman died in hospital, while another woman, 40, remains in a life-threatening condition.

The force said six men and one woman who were taken to hospital have since been discharged with minor injuries.

Police said a murder inquiry is now under way, but no arrests have been made.

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