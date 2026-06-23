A murder investigation is under way after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in Wales.

The girl, identified only as Lily, was reported missing and was last seen in the high street of the town of Blaina - 18 miles north of Cardiff - on Saturday. When she went missing, the dark-haired teen was described as wearing a long black dress and black sandals.

Her body was found in the Duffryn Park area of the town on Monday night.

Det Ch Insp Steven Thomas, the senior investigating officer, said: "We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities.

"We have a large police presence in the area at this time as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death. Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.

"We encourage anyone with information to please speak with us or you can contact us on the usual channels."

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