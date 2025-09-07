A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s, who was 'seriously assaulted' in Balham, died on Friday.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses to the assault which took place on Balham High Road at around 3.40pm on Sunday August 24.

The 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, but he died on Friday.

Two people were arrested on Friday in relation to the assault.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 30-year-old woman was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby from the South-West Specialist Crime team, said: "This is an incredibly sad incident where a 67-year-old man has lost his life after being seriously assaulted following a dispute in the street.

"We are working at pace on what is now a murder investigation.

"Were you in the area or on Balham High Road on Sunday, 24 August? If so, we really need your help.

"If you have any mobile phone or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident, please send it to police. It could be critical evidence."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or post on X ‘@MetCC’ quoting CAD 4647/24Aug.