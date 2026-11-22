A murder investigation has been launched in Cambridgeshire following the death of a 61-year-old woman.

The woman, who is yet to be named by police, was found deceased at a property in Alexandra Road in the town of Wisbech.

Detective Inspector Andrew Moralee, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning for residents, but we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anybody else at this time.

Police from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to the scene at approximately 9.50pm on November 21.

A man, aged 62, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and friends,” said Detective Inspector Moralee.

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