Police have launched a murder investigation after one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting in Clapham.

Emergency services were called to reports of gunfire in Brixton Hill, South London, on Monday at 8.50pm.

They found one man, 27, at the scene injured with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital but died earlier this morning.

Another man, 20, was also shot and is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard has now launched a murder investigation, with detectives currently at the scene to try and establish the full circumstance.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: "My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to this man's tragic death.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this very difficult time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers."

"A crime scene remains in place and residents can expect to see increased patrols in the local area as we carry out inquiries."

"We urge anyone in or around New Park Road to look at any doorbell or camera footage and share anything that may be of use with police."