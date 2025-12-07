It is thought that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown at this time

The scene of a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, where a woman and a young boy have died. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A murder investigation has been launched following a house fire which claimed the lives of two people in Co Offaly, Ireland.

A 60-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy died following the blaze at a house on Castleview Park in Edenderry at around 7.45pm on Saturday. Another woman, aged in her 50s, is being treated in hospital for her injuries. Post-mortem examinations were to be carried out on Sunday. Superintendent Liam Geraghty confirmed a murder investigation had been launched during a press conference at Edenderry Garda Station on Sunday.

The scene of a house fire in Edenderry. Picture: Alamy

He said they believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown at this time and that the fire was deliberately started. He described a “reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home”. Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan strongly condemned what he described as a “deliberate callous attack” on the house. “There is no place in a civilised society for such heinous violence. I join An Garda Siochana in appealing to anyone with information to come forward,” he told RTE. Earlier, Mr Geraghty told media: “Emergency services, including Offaly Fire and Rescue Service, National Ambulance Service and Gardai responded to the fire shortly before 7.45pm. “The fire was extinguished and the remains of two persons, a woman aged 60 and a four-year-old boy, were discovered deceased. “A second woman, aged in her 50s, was transported from the scene by the National Ambulance Service and is receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries. “The house has been declared a crime scene and is currently subject to technical examination by the Garda technical bureau. “The office of the local coroner and the state pathologist have been notified.”

Another woman is currently being treated in hospital following the blaze at the domestic residence. Picture: Alamy

He added: “The remains of both deceased have been removed from the scene and post-mortems will be carried out by the assistant state pathologist Margot Bolster at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, commencing this afternoon. “This murder investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Tullamore garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. “An Garda Siochana believes that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown at this time, and that the fire was deliberately started. This was a reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home.”

The scene of a house fire in Edenderry. Picture: Alamy