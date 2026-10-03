A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was shot dead in Acton, west London, on Friday.

Police have described the incident as a “senseless act of violence” after the shooting took place while up to 50 people, including children, were attending a memorial service.

Officers were called to the scene in East Acton shortly before 7.50pm on Friday after members of the public reported hearing gunshots, the Metropolitan Police said.

Around 40 to 50 people, including children, were at the scene at the time, according to the force.

The shooting happened at the junction of Braybrook Street and Erconwald Street, where people had gathered for the memorial service.

No arrests have been made and a police presence remains in place on Braybrook Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a man whose life was taken in a senseless act of violence."

“We understand a large number of people had gathered for a memorial service and what should have been a time to come together in remembrance has instead left a family devastated."

He added: “We believe between 40 and 50 people, including children, were present when this incident occurred. Someone knows what happened and we need them to come forward."

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