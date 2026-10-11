Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death outside a birthday event in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to the car park of the Beggars Bush pub on Chester Road in Sutton Coldfield shortly before 2am on Sunday.

A man in his 20s had been stabbed and died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services.

The pub was hosting a “birthday bash” event featuring a reggae set and a DJ, which was scheduled to run from 8pm until 3am.

A social media post promoting the event described it as a night of “big tunes, big energy, singalongs, dancing & vibes until 3AM!”.

Police have drawn attention to the “large number of people” who had gathered at the venue for the event and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Follows said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends today.“

“We will continue to support them as our investigation progresses, and I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam or CCTV to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 or via the live chat on its website, quoting log 345.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…