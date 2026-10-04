Police have launched a murder probe after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Norfolk.

Officers found the body of a woman at an address in Fern Hill, Dersingham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Norfolk Constabulary have announced.

Police were called to the house by the ambulance service shortly after 2.20am.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, the force added.

He remains in custody and a police cordon is in place at the property. A Home Office post-mortem will be carried out on Monday.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright, of the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“I’d ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting incident number 27 of Sunday October 4 2026.