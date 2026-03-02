Murder investigation launched after man, 30, stabbed to death in Bradford
Police have arrested a suspect, also aged 30, on suspicion of murder
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a Bradford village.
Listen to this article
The 30-year-old was found injured in the street at the junction of Main Street and Iron Row in Burley-in-Wharfedale, just before 10am on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the location at 9.56am after the victim was found by a passerby.
The man was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.
A male suspect, also 30, was initially arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of attempted murder but he has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Read more: Horror as security worker stabbed to death at shopping centre in broad daylight attack
Read more: Soham murderer Ian Huntley 'unrecognisable' and remains in serious condition after being 'bludgeoned 15 times'
Two 23-year-old women were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain in custody.
The force says it is supporting the victim’s family as enquires continue into the attack, which is being treated as an "isolated and targeted incident."
DCI Michael Cox of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Multiple police enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious assault on a victim in Burley and Wharfedale.
"We realise this incident will cause concern locally, but I want to assure residents we do think this incident was isolated and targeted, and that we have all necessary resources in the area to investigate what took place.
"Police activity will continue at locations throughout the day, and we are appealing for witnesses."