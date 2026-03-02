A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a Bradford village.

The 30-year-old was found injured in the street at the junction of Main Street and Iron Row in Burley-in-Wharfedale, just before 10am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the location at 9.56am after the victim was found by a passerby.

The man was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A male suspect, also 30, was initially arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of attempted murder but he has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

