A 60-year-old man has died more than a week after he was taken to hospital following an assault in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers discovered Michalis Kyriacou with severe injuries while on patrol in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, at 2.40am on May 14.

He died from his injuries on Friday, eight days later.

Biniam Tewolde Negash, 36, who was known to the victim, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on May 17.

Negash, of Chippenham Road, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the next day where he was remanded in custody.

Read more: White van man 'handed criminal conviction' after tooting horn outside train station

Read more: Fraudster's plot foiled after trying to sell fake 'ancient' statues to Sotheby’s using bogus invoices