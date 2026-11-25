An 80-year-old woman who was set on fire as she returned home to her flat has died after spending more than two weeks fighting for her life.

Brenda Raymond suffered catastrophic injuries in the attack at a block of flats in Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, around lunchtime on November 9.

Ms Raymond was attacked in a first-floor communal area of the building, with detectives believing an accelerant was used.

She remained in a critical condition in hospital until her death on Wednesday morning, Hertfordshire Police said.

Evidence recovered at the scene also suggests a flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of another property in the area, the force added.

Read more: Two Albanians 'climbed drainpipe and stole cufflinks and a clock' from Kate and William's country estate, court hears

Read more: Household energy bills to surge by more than £400 from January as 26% price rise confirmed

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brenda’s family at this incredibly sad time.

“Her death is now being treated as murder and we continue to work hard to understand the circumstances of what happened to her.”

A 33-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life days after the attack, was later bailed with strict conditions.

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously near Caractacus Cottage View between 10am and 2pm on November 9, particularly anyone wearing a mask or balaclava or seen running from the scene towards nearby woodland or footpaths.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone who heard screams or shouting, has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or knows of anyone with unexplained burns to their skin or clothing or who bought flammable liquid close to the day of the attack.

Mr Bridges added: “Someone knows who carried out this attack. If that person is you, or if you know who is responsible, now is the time to do the right thing and come forward.

“Brenda’s family deserve answers, and we are determined to get them.”

Ms Raymond’s family are being supported by officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

In a statement earlier this month, Ms Raymond’s family described her as “beautiful, chatty, fun-loving and much-loved”.

They added: “Someone out there knows something. They know what happened to Brenda.

“We are desperate for answers and are pleading for anyone with information to please come forward.”