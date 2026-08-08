Murder investigation launched after man dies following street fight
Seven men have been arrested in connection with the fatal disorder
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man during a fight between a group of men.
Listen to this article
Tony Jones, 56, suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Mill Road, Pontnewynydd, near Pontypool, Gwent on Thursday evening.
Officers, supported by specially trained firearms officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), attended.
Mr Jones, of Brecon, was taken to hospital but later passed away.
Gwent Police said seven men – aged 31, 39, 40, 45, 59, 61, and 73 – have been arrested in connection with the disorder.
Read more: Man guilty of fatally shooting teenager outside north-west London nightclub
Read more: Violent child rapist caught after urgent manhunt as he escaped psychiatric clinic
All seven remain in police custody.
Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley said: “We recognise that reports of this nature will cause concern in our community, but we have officers working around the clock conducting inquiries as part of the investigation.
“We’re trying to establish the movements of those involved both before and after the disorder and are asking motorists who were driving along Hospital Road, Mill Road and the surrounding areas between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday to check their dashcam footage.”