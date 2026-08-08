A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man during a fight between a group of men.

Tony Jones, 56, suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Mill Road, Pontnewynydd, near Pontypool, Gwent on Thursday evening.

Officers, supported by specially trained firearms officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), attended.

Mr Jones, of Brecon, was taken to hospital but later passed away.

Gwent Police said seven men – aged 31, 39, 40, 45, 59, 61, and 73 – have been arrested in connection with the disorder.

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