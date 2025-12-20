A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man in Stonebridge, Brent.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met’s Specialist Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the 55-year-old died at the scene.

Police attended the scene just after 9:30pm on Friday following reports of a shooting.

“Enquiries are well underway, and my team is working at pace to determine the circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.

“There’s no doubt this incident will cause concern in the local community and more widely, but we have increased patrols in the area. I’d like to reassure the public that our investigation remains a priority.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, including dashcam footage, that will assist us with our enquiries to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

“We also believe there was a large group of people congregated nearby at the time the incident happened, and we are keen to hear from them.”

No arrests have been made as of Saturday, the Met said.

If you have any information contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8120/19DEC25.